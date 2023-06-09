On their final day of voluntary OTAs, the New York Jets had a serious injury scare. Tight end C.J. Uzomah left the field limping badly with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg.

Uzomah came up hobbling after missing a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The veteran hopped on his left leg for several yards before dropping to all fours. He was quickly escorted off the field by medical personnel under his own power.

#Jets TE C.J. Uzomah appeared to injure his right leg while going out for a pass from Aaron Rodgers in drills. Came off the field limping badly. pic.twitter.com/lkShD0gVe5 — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) June 9, 2023

The injury happened in the final workout before training camp begins next month. The Jets will not have a mandatory mini camp next week as planned because they will start training camp a week early to play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.

Two weeks ago, Rodgers sustained a calf injury at the start of OTAs. The injury, though, was minor and Rodgers has been taking part in 7-on-7 drills this week. However, he’s been held out of 11-on-11 drills because coaches do not want players, even accidentally, near his legs.

CJ Uzomah is coming off a down first season with the Jets. He caught 21 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had 49 catches and five TDs in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Meetings is where we feel his presence the most"#Jets TE C.J. Uzomah discusses what it's been like so with Aaron Rodgers at QB pic.twitter.com/f1vyv1YkHX — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 23, 2023

Tyler Conklin, who led Jets tight ends with 57 catches last season, did not take part in OTAs because of an undisclosed injury.

With the veterans sidelined Friday, second-year pro Jeremy Ruckert and rookie seventh-round pick Zack Kuntz took a lot of first and second-string tight end reps during team drills.