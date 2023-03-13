Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With the Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets rumors heating up immensely, it appears Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall are ready for the announcement. While Ian Rapoport said nothing is finalized quite yet, Trey Wingo reported a deal is “done” between the Green Bay Packers and Jets. Perhaps the young stars saw that.

Y’all shud see this smile on me rn 😭 — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 13, 2023

The Cheese Head did it😂😂🧘🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/oor602QsTD — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) March 13, 2023

Wilson, Hall, and Gardner are just dreaming of what’s possible with Rodgers. If the franchise does really land the future Hall of Famer, it would undoubtedly make them a contender instantly.

However, it remains to be seen if Rodgers actually becomes a Jet. That being said, they certainly need another quarterback, especially with Derek Carr spurning NY for the Saints, while Jimmy Garoppolo just signed with the Raiders.

Rodgers is coming off one of his worst seasons ever in Green Bay but there is definitely no shortage of weapons to help him thrive in the Gang Green. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are solid targets while Breece Hall was having a fantastic rookie campaign before getting injured in 2022.

The Jets and Packers have of course done business before. Brett Favre was traded to the Big Apple in 2008 toward the end of his career but struggled in his lone season with the organization, throwing for as many touchdowns as interceptions (22).

While Rodgers is undoubtedly on his last legs in the NFL, a change of scenery and quality offensive players around him would surely help the signal-caller play at a high level again.

Whether he ends up retiring, joining the Jets, or returning to the Packers, we can expect an announcement soon.