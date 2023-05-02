As if Mekhi Becton didn’t have enough motivation for a bounce-back season in 2023, the New York Jets just upped the ante. The Jets announced Tuesday they will not exercise the fifth-year option on Becton’s rookie contract, thus allowing him to become a free agent at the end of this season.

The massive offensive tackle would have been owed $13.565 million next season if the option had been picked up. That’s a hefty price tag for the oft-injured lineman, who has played one game the past two seasons because of knee issues.

Speaking of hefty, Becton has also had weight problems since the Jets selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he has taken to social media often during the offseason to show off his slimmed-down physique and is reportedly down to 344 pounds from 360.

“He’s looking tremendous,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said this past weekend.

Becton has lashed out against critics who’ve referred to him as a bust. So, proving people wrong and showing he can stay on the field are two prime motivating factors for him this season.

Last one!!! Appreciate all the support!!! pic.twitter.com/LAi12WHfnt — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (Most Hated😂) (@BigTicket73) May 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That the Jets are not handing him a starting position provides more motivation. Veteran Duane Brown, who’s coming back from shoulder surgery, is a favorite of coach Robert Saleh and will likely start at left tackle to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blind side.

The competition at right tackle includes Becton, veteran Billy Turner, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay and was signed Monday, second-year pro Max Mitchell and rookie fourth-round pick Carter Warren.

A freakishly athletic big man, Becton flashed throughout his rookie season. However, he played only 14 games, failing to finish several, because of injury issues in 2020. He has played one game since.

Regaining top form is also driving “Big Ticket.” And now, Becton will be playing for a contract with nothing guaranteed for 2024 and beyond.

So, the Jets will be getting a highly motivated Mekhi Becton this season.