Published November 23, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 4 min read

Zach Wilson is being benched by the New York Jets for their Week 12 game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. However, coach Robert Saleh doesn’t believe that spells the end to Wilson’s days as a starting quarterback with the Jets.

“Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh stated emphatically after announcing Mike White would start at quarterback against the Bears. “I know that’s going to be the narrative, that’s what everybody wants to shout out. But that’s not even close to the case.

“The full intent is that Zach gets back on the football field this year. The biggest thing with Zach … is that the young man needs a reset.”

"This is not putting a nail in his coffin. This is not that. It's not even close to that." – Robert Saleh on benching Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/NGG5uAmL5l — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 23, 2022

That this is where the Jets stand with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is stunning. After just 20 games as a starter in the NFL, Wilson’s play has been so erratic that the Jets are compelled to sit him down in favor of a quarterback drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft who has made three NFL starts.

“It’s not because he’s not capable. He’s capable of so much more than what he’s playing at,” Saleh said of Wilson. “We haven’t wavered in our belief that he’s going to be the future of this franchise. We have not.”

Zach Wilson’s on-field struggles

Wilson is 5-2 since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, but he’s last among starting quarterbacks in the NFL completing 55.6 percent of his passes. That is the same dismal number as his rookie season, when he was 3-10 in 13 starts.

The 23-year-old has not shown a lot of improvement and still consistently misses open receivers and makes questionable — at best — decisions. His three picks against the New England Patriots in Week 8 doomed New York in a 22-17 loss. And last week against the Patriots, he bottomed out with a dismal 9-for-22 passing performance for 77 yards in a 10-3 loss. He led the Jets to 103 yards of total offense, six first downs and five straight three-and-outs in the second half.

A compilation of some of Zach Wilson's worst misses today pic.twitter.com/AV47YULiY6 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 21, 2022

After the game, Saleh called the offense’s play “dog s***,” and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson was vocal complaining about how terrible New York’s offense performed.

Saleh defended his young quarterback Wednesday despite benching him.

“This isn’t just a Zach thing,” Saleh said. “Our receivers need to get better with route running and consistency. Our run game needs to be more consistent. Our O-line needs to be better in protection. As coaches, we need to be better in regards to scheme and play calling. We’ve all got to be better.”

Zach Wilson’s lack of accountability

Wilson also has been blasted for not being accountable for his subpar play. In particular, he took heat when asked if he felt he let down the sterling Jets defense last week and replied with a simple “No.”

Saleh said Wilson spoke to the team but did not comment further about if there’s an issue in the locker room.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said it “stinks” that it came down to Wilson being benched this week. LaFleur assumed blame for Wilson’s struggles.

"I gotta do a better job for him, I gotta do a better job for the offense." OC Mike LaFleur on Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/xm6J0MsLPS — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

Mike White’s turn to start at quarterback

White is older but less experienced than Wilson. So, starting him when the Jets (6-4) are in the thick of the AFC playoff race is risky. White famously completed 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start last season, a Week 7 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals. Two weeks later, he threw four picks in a 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“He’s extremely competent as a quarterback and he has the ability to make all the throws on the football field and run the offense in the manner we need to,” Saleh said of White. “We know he’s fully capable.”

QB1 Mike White tossing around with QB3 Zach Wilson at the start of practice #Jetspic.twitter.com/NZpTPwhBQv — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 23, 2022

Veteran Joe Flacco, who was 1-2 as the starter when Wilson missed the first three games this season, will back up White. Wilson will be inactive.

As for the rest of the season, who knows when or if Wilson will reclaim his role as QB1. For now, it’s time for him to “reset,” a word used repeated on Wednesday by Saleh and LaFleur.