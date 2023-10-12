Aaron Rodgers has notably made an almost weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show for several NFL seasons now. The Pat McAfee Show, led by the former Indianapolis Colts punter, has become one of the most popular sports talk shows over the past few years.

McAfee recently revealed that Rodgers has made a lot of money for these appearances. “Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,” via Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

It's unclear how much Rodgers makes per appearance, season/year, but the partnership between him and McAfee has been profitable for both parties. Not only has the show given Rodgers more of a platform to speak on a variety of topics important to him and over seven figures, but Rodgers has definitely boosted the popularity of the show. This is evident as ESPN signed a five-year $85 million to acquire the rights to the show.

Rodgers' appearances give fans an unfiltered look at one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, something that was pretty rare until a few years ago. Prior to the past decade or so as social media has boomed and more podcasts have been created, most professional athletes and NFL players were relatively mysterious outside of often curated press conferences and interviews. This honest look is something fans clearly enjoy, and has helped The Pat McAfee Show become one of the top viewed sports programs.

On top of Aaron Rodgers, the show has had numerous other incredible guests including Peyton Manning and Al Michaels. The Pat McAfee Show also currently has a weekly appearance from Alabama football coach Nick Saban along with regular visits from J.J. Watt.