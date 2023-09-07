Aaron Rodgers may be on a new team for the first time in his 18 year career when he suits up for the New York Jets, but he is staying true to his friend Pat McAfee and continuing to appear on his show that was recently bought out by ESPN.

Rodgers has appeared on the Pat McAfee show for the previous three seasons, and will be making it four with this upcoming edition. The show was previously sponsored by FanDuel, but is now making the jump to ESPN, which will come with some censorship provisions, that Rodgers jokingly said he will not be conforming to.

“I will not be censoring myself so if you gotta go over, watch it at different places, I will be the same old, same old and I look forward to speaking with you all,” Rodgers said on the debut episode, per the Pat McAfee show.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Rodgers also talked about his experience with HBO's Hard Knocks in the preseason, and how much he ended up enjoying it after having initial reservations to broadcast the inner workings of the team.

“I thought we were going to shut [“Hard Knocks”] down and I’m glad they didn’t because I had a great experience with it,” Rodgers said. “The guys had a great time with it too.”

Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, and will have the eyes of the sports world on him as a slight 2-point underdog. He brings veteran experience to a club who has struggled offensively, and hopes to be the key piece to turn it around.