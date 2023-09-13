Pat McAfee didn't hold back on the highly-anticipated debut of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday. The Jets were hoping the 39-year-old Rodgers will help end their 12-year postseason drought. Their hopes were dashed when Buffalo Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers in the Jets' 22-16 win. The veteran quarterback sustained a season-ending Achilles injury just several snaps into his career with Gang Green.

On that note, it seems Pat McAfee is still adjusting to the Disney-friendly platform on ESPN. McAfee chimed in on Rodgers' devastating injury and unleashed an f-bomb before ESPN's national television audience on Monday.

McAfee uttered the profanity after reacting to Jets head coach Robert Saleh's assessment of Rodgers' situation. He had to keep himself in check and do a five-second countdown after his miscue, per Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes.

Pat McAfee doubts this is the end of the line for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' most recent setback has some pundits wondering if he will hang up his cleats. However, Pat McAfee knows Rodgers' competitive nature and doubts that's the way the latter wants to see his 19-year NFL career end.

“There's a chance that he views this as a sign from the universe. He's always wanted to remain with one team. Now he goes to the Jets, four plays in it's kind of ended quickly. Maybe he will think it's a sign from the universe, but if you listen to him talk about football and his love for the sport and his competitive drive, I'm not sure…I'm not sure he's gonna wanna go out like that,” McAfree said.

Aaron Rodgers has appeared as a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” for the past three years. Will he make it four years in a row? If Rodgers does, he recently said in jest he won't censor himself on ESPN.

Let's wait and see how that scenario will unfold. For now, here's wishing Aaron Rodgers a speedy recovery.