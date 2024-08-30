New York Jets fans in their 20s or older will remember when former head coach Rex Ryan predicted that his team would win the Super Bowl ahead of the 2011 season. Of course, the fiery defensive expert fell flat on his face, as the Jets missed the playoffs after going 8-8.

13 years later, those same fans will feel deja vu, via NFL insider Gary Myers.

“I was talking yesterday to former Jets coach Rex Ryan. As usual, it was Rex unplugged,” Myers reported.”He's picking the Jets to end their 56-year drought and finally win their second Super Bowl.”

New York fans may appreciate the love from Ryan, but the superstitious types may get nervous. The Jets still haven't made the playoffs since his original ill-fated Super Bowl guarantee. However, the 61-year-old is sticking to his guns.

“I think this is the year for the Jets. I really do,” Ryan assured. “I'm picking them to go all the way. Who do you fear?”

Is Ryan right, or is he overrating his former employer?

The Jets have a chance to prove Rex Ryan right

Ryan isn't intimidated by New York's competition within the division this year.

“He made it seem like the AFC East has already been won even though the Jets haven't won it since 2002,” Myers said. “Bills: ‘Buffalo is not even close to what they've been.'”

The Bills traded star wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and several defenders have also left, including safety Jordan Poyer. They'll be hard-pressed to win the AFC Championship this year.

Ryan had similar thoughts about the Miami Dolphins.

“Dolphins: ‘They lost a lot of good players on defense,” Ryan said. “I mean, I don't think they're going to be that good.”

Meanwhile, he kept it simple with the New England Patriots.

“Patriots: ‘Certainly, New England sucks,'” Ryan said.

That was probably satisfying for Ryan to say, as he had to deal with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during his coaching tenure. Now, the Patriots are a rebuilding squad under first-year coach Jerod Mayo.

While Ryan admitted that 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers is an elder statesman, he still likes the Jets' chances.

“Summing up the Jets: ‘And you got Aaron Rodgers, albeit at 100 years old. But I mean, that team is loaded,” Ryan said. “‘They're f…ing loaded.'”

Ryan isn't the only prominent football voice that believes in Gang Green this year, either. The Jets have a roster worthy of playing in February, according to ESPN's Mike Clay.

“Things change quickly in the NFL, and this roster is built to compete for a title right now,” Clay said. “If the Jets stay relatively healthy and Rodgers is something close to his old self, you can plan on hearing ‘J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS' chants echoing through New Orleans in February.”

With a re-vamped offensive line, the arrival of Mike Williams, and a draft class full of playmakers, this is certainly New York's best roster in quite some time. If the Jets don't hoist the Lombardi this season, though, Ryan will be 0-for-2.