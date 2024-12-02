The New York Jets fell in a close matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, bringing their record to 3-9 on the season. The Jets jumped out to a quick 14-0, after two impressive Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis. However, the solid offensive performance was short, as the Seahawks answered back in the second quarter to eventually pull through with the 26-21 victory.

The Jets celebrated their quarterback's 41st birthday with a post on X, formerly Twitter. The comments that came shortly after the post was released were not as chipper.

It has been far from the season that New York fans imagined, and social media took the time to fire shots on Monday. Rodgers finished the Week 13 outing with 21-of-39 completions for 185 yards. He also threw a costly pick-six to Seattle defensive lineman Leonard Williams that went for 92 yards.

Rodgers now has eight interceptions in 12 starts for the Jets, after being held to one appearance last season because of an Achilles iniury.

Aaron Rodgers could play another season with the Jets

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced that Rodgers will remain the Jets' starting quarterback, despite the repeated struggles. Rodgers has thrown for 2,627 yards and 19 touchdowns in his 20th NFL campaign. The Jets have the Miami Dolphins on tap for Week 14, and it appears that things will be business as usual for the offense.

“He’s our quarterback.”

“We have great belief in Aaron,” Ulbrich added, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “We think he gives us the best opportunity to win.”

The Jets are hoping that they can salvage the season with Rodgers under center, in the case that the former MVP veteran does indeed decide to return to New York. That said, judging by social media's birthday wishes for Rodgers on Monday, it may not be long before they're calling for backup Tyrod Taylor.