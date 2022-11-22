Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Jets were undeniably horrible in Week 11, which was when they lost to the New England Patriots on the road, 10-3. Much of the disappointment over the side of the Jets stems not from the failure of their special teams in preventing the Patriots from winning the game via a punt return touchdown, but from the fact that their offense coughed up just a total of three points.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson called the team’s offense “sorry” following that loss to New England. Head coach Robert Saleh heard of Wilson’s discontent about the team’s attack and pretty much gave it a thumbs up (via Al Iannazzone of Newsday).

“We always want to be better in front of the media and just keep our cool because it’s an opportunity to speak to our teammates. He’ll learn from it, but I don’t have an issue with it. He called a spade a spade. It wasn’t good enough [Sunday].”

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterback Zach Wilson have been catching plenty of heat ever since that putrid performance on offense against the Patriots in which New York generated just 103 total yards and three first downs. The Jets were 3-of-14 on third downs and made just one trip to the red zone for the entire game.

Wilson passed for just 77 yards on 9-of-22 completions. He also led the Jets on the ground with only 26 rushing yards on three carries. It was a total disaster for New York’s offense which will look to be better in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears at home.