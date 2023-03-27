Robert Saleh killed all momentum to rumors that Ezekiel Elliott could sign with the New York Jets. The running back linked himself last week to three teams, including the Jets, after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Saleh was having none of it when he met with reporters at the NFL annual league meetings Monday.

“We love our running back room. I’ll leave it at that,” Saleh stated firmly.

Robert Saleh was asked about the Jets' interest in Ezekiel Elliott: "We love our running back room. I'll leave it at that." pic.twitter.com/JNDeoeSXP8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

It’s believed Elliott and his representatives leaked the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals as possible landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler, who rushed for 1,000 yards four times with the Cowboys.

He fell to 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry last season, was replaced as the main back by Tony Pollard and now is having trouble finding a new home.

Though it can be argued Elliott could help the Jets, it’s clear the coach thinks otherwise. New York will return four running backs this season: Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Ty Johnson.

Breece Hall leads four returning running backs on Jets

Hall is coming off a torn ACL. As a rookie, he had 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per carry) before sustaining the injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. He was a home run threat every time he touched the ball and has the makings of being a star if he can bounce back from the injury.

“Breece looked fantastic,” Saleh said.

🚨 TOUCHDOWN JETS 🚨 Breece Hall is that GUY!pic.twitter.com/TKBw5q5hHD — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) October 16, 2022

Carter was a disappointment last season, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and totaling 402 yards on the ground. With Hall out, Carter was passed by Knight, the undrafted free agent, as the lead back. Saleh, though, remains bullish on the third-year pro.

“I’m expecting big things from Michael Carter,” Saleh said. “I know he had a down year a year ago but I think he’s got a chance to come back strong. That usually happens where Year 3 is a trigger year for most guys.”

Knight rushed for 300 yards and had a 90-yard performance in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. He only had 70 yards rushing the final four games of the season, when the Jets running game really hit the skids.

Still, Saleh has no interest in the lifeline being thrown to the Jets by Elliott.