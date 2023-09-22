The New York Jets have a contingency plan in place if left tackle Duane Brown is unable to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Though coach Robert Saleh was coy about the plan, he was less so about Mekhi Becton’s role in it.

Brown missed his third straight day of practice Friday because of hip and shoulder issues, though it’s believed the hip injury is of more concern. The Jets' 38-year-old had offseason shoulder surgery and requires regular maintenance on it throughout the season.

“We’ve got plans in place, unlikely we use them, but I’ll keep that one a secret,” Saleh said about the possibility Brown may not play.

When asked if right tackle Mekhi Becton could switch to the left and cover Zach Wilson’s blind side, Saleh was more direct.

“He’s been practicing a certain way this week, so to move him in the last second would be irresponsible on our part,” he said.

That likely means Jets veteran Billy Turner would start at left tackle if Brown can’t go against the Patriots. However, it all could be a moot point.

“Still feel good about (Brown’s) availability for Sunday,” Saleh said. “I’m not worried about him as a veteran not being able to practice but still play.”

Coach Saleh says S Tony Adams and G Wes Schweitzer will miss Sunday's game. T Duane Brown won't practice today, but Coach Saleh feels good about his availability for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/YTAGvfRbh4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 22, 2023

Saleh added that kicker Greg Zuerlein is practicing Friday after missing the Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a groin injury. If he can’t play, Austin Seibert will kick again Sunday after connecting on a field goal and PAT for the Jets last week.

Safety Tony Adams is out this week because of a hamstring injury. Adrian Amos and Ashtyn Davis will fill in for him. And backup offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer is out after sustaining a concussion in practice Thursday.