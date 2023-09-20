Robert Saleh said the New York Jets have “acknowledged” their 14-game losing streak against the New England Patriots. But the coach added the Jets are not consumed by it ahead of their Week 3 clash against the Patriots, either.

“We gotta’ focus on the moment. I get what’s happened in the past, but looking in the past, dwelling on the past is just taking away from we can do now,” Saleh said Wednesday. “All our focus is on today, trying to be the best version of ourselves so we can get this one Sunday.”

The Jets last win against the Patriots was Dec. 27, 2015, a 26-20 overtime victory at home. They’re 0-4 against the Patriots since Saleh became coach in 2021, including an ugly 10-3 loss in the most recent meeting Nov. 20 last season.

“What happened in the past, happened in the past,” Saleh said. “But you can’t play scared. You can’t play by thinking about things in the past. You’ve got to focus on the moment. That’s where all of our attention needs to be.”

On Tuesday, wide receiver Garrett Wilson told ESPN Radio in New York that the Jets failures against their arch nemesis and division rival are “unacceptable.”

“It's time that things change around here,” Wilson said.

The Jets (1-1) are coming off a deflating 30-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and play the Kansas City Chiefs next week. That makes this game at home against the Patriots (0-2) pretty much a must-win, even before considering the goal of ending the head-to-head losing streak.