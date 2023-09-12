Lost in the hype of Xavier Gipson's insane game-winning touchdown was New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's immediate reaction.

An ecstatic and jubilant Robert Saleh screamed in delight, took off his headset, pointed toward the sky, and ran toward Gipson in the end zone. Saleh joined his Jets players in the wild celebration while MetLife Stadium erupted after the Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, 22-16.

Robert Saleh's reaction is everything.pic.twitter.com/QwbxabPY2o — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

Jets fans had little to cheer about in the first half of their Monday Night Football game against the Bills. They were looking forward to the start of the highly-anticipated Aaron Rodgers era. To their dismay, they witnessed Rodgers sustaining a suspected Achilles injury after a Leonard Floyd sack in the first quarter.

To make matters worse, Rodgers' backup Zach Wilson threw a first-half interception. That miscue prompted a Jets fan in the stand to make an obscene gesture at the third-year Jets quarterback.

Fortunately, Gang Green's defense held serve in the second half. Robert Saleh, a former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, held the Bills' high-octane offense to a solitary field goal in the second half. The Jets' pass rush also sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen five times. To compound Allen's woes, he threw three interceptions to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

These set up the stage for Xavier Gipson's 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime. Just when things looked bleak for Robert Saleh and Co., they find a way to eke out a victory. It just goes to show everyone good things happen when you trudge forward in the midst of adversity.