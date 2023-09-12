New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead didn't just give Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen a bad day at the office on Monday. Whitehead also duplicated an insane Ty Law feat that last happened in 2006.

Jordan Whitehead became the first Jets player with three interceptions in the same game. He picked off Allen three times in the Jets' wild 22-16 overtime win over the Bills on Monday Night Football. Ironically, Law pulled off the same feat against the Bills 17 years ago, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jordan Whitehead was Allen's kryptonite all game long. The former picked off Allen's pass intended for Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty earl in the second quarter.

Whitehead struck twice in the second half. He picked off Allen on 2nd and long at the Jets' 41-yard line with four minutes left in the third quarter. Allen intended the pass for Stefon Diggs (they recently became the second-most proficient QB-WR duo in franchise history). Jordan Whitehead intercepted Allen's pass for Gabe Davis in the fourth quarter.

The Jets safety intercepted three passes intended for three different receivers. Nobody could fool Jordan Whitehead on this day. His impressive performance made him reach Ty Law territory. It took a backseat to Xavier Gipson's insane game-winning punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

Things started off on a sour note for Gang Green after Aaron Rodgers' injury and Zach Wilson's first-half interception. Fortunately, the Jets showed impressive resilience just when things looked bleak. Guys like Jordan Whitehead stepped up and helped the Jets earn a wild Week 1 victory.