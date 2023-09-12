After all the hype surrounding the New York Jets this season when they traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hopes and dreams for Jets fans came crumbling down after Rodgers went down with a torn achilles on their first drive of the year.

Rodgers will miss the entire season, and the Jets will turn over the team to third-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets were able to get the win on Monday Football over the Buffalo Bills, but the win is a small silver lining after losing their quarterback.

Still, coach Robert Saleh knows he has to keep his team's spirits high for the rest of the season. While the Jets may be giving up on their Super Bowl dreams, they still can have a strong season ahead. Even with a messy quarterback situation last year, New York was on the brink of making the playoffs.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Following the confirmation that Rodgers would indeed miss the rest of the season, Saleh sent a message to Jets fans Tuesday saying, “We're on to Dallas,” via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The message was quite similar to Bill Belichick saying “we're on to Cincinnati” back in week 4 of 2014 after the Patriots had a disastrous 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots would go on to only lose two more games the rest of the year and win the Super Bowl.

Robert Saleh and his team will now prep to for their trip to Dallas to take on the Cowboys this week. After the Cowboys trounced the Giants 40-0 on Sunday night, Saleh will have to make sure Zach Wilson and his team avoid the same costly turnovers that the Cowboys took advantage of versus the Giants.