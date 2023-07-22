With all of the extra attention that is going to be on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets this upcoming NFL season, fans undoubtedly wants to get off to as smooth a start as possible. They must not forget what franchise they pledge loyalty to, though. Things rarely go as planned in the Meadowlands.

The Jets placed former All-Pro offensive tackle Duane Brown on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 37-year-old was granted an excused absence from the start of training camp, but this now confirms he will need some more time to work his way back.

Although Brown is quite a bit removed from his prime, he did earn his fifth Pro Bowl selection while manning the trenches for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021-22. The veteran subsequently signed a two-year contract with New York worth $20 million. Assuming he wins a starting job, he is tasked with giving the 39-year-old Rodgers plenty of time to operate in the pocket.

The former first-round pick out of Virginia Tech played in 12 game last season and allowed just one sack and four hits. His vast amount of experience makes him a fine protector for Rodgers and a nice constant to have on this sometimes inconsistent Jets O-Line. Getting a late start to training camp should not be a big problem, but developing chemistry and honing communication skills is an essential part of every team's preparation.

On the bright side, Duane Brown's eventual arrival could make for some additional Hard Knocks content. Cue the dramatic return music.