It didn't take long for the New York Jets to provide Hard Knocks with some juicy content this summer. The pads aren't even on yet, but three fights broke out during training camp practice Saturday.

Perhaps the Jets were more amped up since Saturday was the first practice open to fans. With extra energy at camp, things turned feisty during team drills.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson got into it with tight end Kenny Yeboah, with several “light punches” thrown, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. Defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and tight end Jeremy Ruckert scrapped shortly thereafter. Johnson and Clemons mixed it up later with offensive linemen.

Love the cajones on TE Jeremy Ruckert I didn’t think anyone would try to go toe-to-toe with Micheal Clemons#Jets | #TakeFlight | 🎥 @NYsports609

pic.twitter.com/ssFutaoA6l — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clemons and Ruckert were part of New York's 2022 Draft Class. Each is battling for more playing time this season. Clemons had 2.5 sacks last season and has bulked up so that he can play both on the interior and edge in 2023. Ruckert missed most of the 2022 season because of plantar fasciitis and is looking to pry playing time away from veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

I dare HBO to try to film Micheal Clemons. pic.twitter.com/f6MyvcRMqE — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 19, 2023

Yeboah is fourth on the Jets depth chart at tight end and needs a big camp to make the 53-man roster. Johnson was the third of New York's three first-round draft picks in 2022 and will be competing with 2023 top pick Will McDonald IV for playing time this season. All-Pro teammate Quinnen Williams said the other day that he expects big things from Johnson in his second NFL season.

Hard Knocks, HBO's behind the scenes training camp series, airs its season premiere episode Aug. 8. There's a good chance the skirmishes could make their way on air.