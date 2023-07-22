Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner don’t get to face each other in games. But the New York Jets teammates do square off daily at practice. And Jets coach Robert Saleh said it’s impressive to see two of the NFL’s top young stars regularly go head-to-head.

“It’s cliché, ‘iron sharpens iron,’” Saleh said Saturday. “That’s the offensive and defensive rookie of the year. It’s a pretty cool dynamic to watch those two go at it. It’s fun.”

Training camp has officially started, now that we have our first "Iron Sharpens Iron" reference. Coach on @GarrettWilson_V vs. @iamSauceGardner camp matchups pic.twitter.com/AkH9JlycNC — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2023

Wilson is the Jets top receiver and Gardner is their No. 1 corner. So, they see a lot of each other every day during team drills. Especially now during training camp.

Each pushes the other with the results showing up in the Jets favor during games. Wilson, who turned 23 Saturday, won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season. He set Jets rookie records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) in 2022. And he’s building solid chemistry already with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Happy 23rd to Garrett Wilson! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/q3kTL5Q7EB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 22, 2023

Gardner won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, was selected to the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro last season. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, — seven selections before the Jets picked Wilson — Gardner said Friday that his goals this season are team-centric ones.

“I just know we’ve got something special right now … my main focus is being a better teammate and doing whatever I can so that we can win the Super Bowl,” Gardner said.

Wilson and Gardner kept their one-on-one battles cool Saturday. But that wasn’t the case with the entire team. With the Hard Knocks cameras rolling, the Jets had three fights on their third day of camp.