After a long 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, QB Aaron Rodgers is beginning a new era late in his career with the New York Jets. Overall, Rodgers was extremely successful in his time with the Packers and led some talented teams. However, towards the end of his playing time in Green Bay, things began to go downhill a little bit.

Jets training camp is now underway, and Aaron Rodgers commented on some things that happened with the Packers that he hopes to do differently with the Jets.

Rodgers admitted that at times he was a little bit impatient with the young receivers he was dealt when he was with the Packers but doesn't want to be that way with the Jets, according to a tweet from Zach Rosenblatt.

“You try to rectify some of the things you did a certain way that you could've done better,” Rodgers said.

One thing that may help in that area is that one of the young receivers Rodgers is working with in New York is Garrett Wilson. Wilson has showed a ton of promise in his NFL career so far and Rodgers has even compared him to Davante Adams. The two could become a special duo for the Jets.

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner and Rodgers will soon make his debut for the Jets. It might take a little bit of patience from Rodgers as the team looks to find its stride, but there's a lot of potential on the roster to have a good season.