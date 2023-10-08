In a rather concerning turn, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a worrisome knee injury.

Late in the third quarter as he was trying to stop the run from the Broncos, Gardner hurt his leg when Jaleel McLaughlin crashed on his right knee. It caused Gardner's knee to bend awkwardly, and he was slow to get up before limping off the field and heading to the medical tent to get evaluated.

It was certainly a concerning sight, especially since it's almost similar to what happened to Nick Chubb when his leg snapped during the Cleveland Browns' Week 2 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As everyone knows, Chubb sustained a significant knee injury and had to undergo surgery, effectively ending his season.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Although what happened to Sauce Gardner didn't look as bad as Chubb's, it's not a surprise why the whole Jets fan base was overly worried about their young defensive star.

Fortunately for the Jets, Gardner appeared to avoid a serious issue. After some time in the medical tent, he went back to the bench and the sidelines before rejoining the team on the field, per team reporter Caroline Hendershot.

Sauce Gardner is back on the sideline after being in the injury tent. https://t.co/VqL0bBDBEH — Caroline Hendershot (@cghendy) October 8, 2023

The Jets also sustained injuries to Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker earlier in the contest, so losing Gardner would have been another brutal blow to the team. It remains to be seen if there will be any lingering effects as a result of the injuries they suffered in the game, but hopes are high that it will not be a long-term issue for Gardner, Becton and Vera-Tucker.