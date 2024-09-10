The New York Jets could not get the win in Aaron Rodgers' first full game as the team's QB. New York fell to San Francisco 32-19 despite having the lead entering the second quarter. The Jets experienced a brief injury scare with cornerback Sauce Gardner during the first half.

New York caused some confusion around the topic during the game. The Jets told ESPN that Gardner was not out for the game because of an injury and would not provide additional information. That did not help Jets fans feel better about the fact that Brock Purdy and the 49ers were driving down the field on a drive that ended with a field goal.

Gardner returned later in that drive. Jets fans didn't learn what happened until Gardner shared an update after the game.

“It was a tackle that I made, I just had to get my wind back,” Gardner said, via SNY. “I just had to shake back. When I felt like I was good, I went back on the field.”

The tackle in question appeared to occur on a 49ers trick play that almost resulted in a huge loss of yards.

“Obviously it's frustrating,” cornerback Sauce Gardner said about the loss. “We got to be a lot better, we got a lot to clean up. It's Week 1. We got a long season ahead of us.”

Gardner specifically wants the Jets defense to perform better on third downs.

“We gotta be better, especially on third down,” Gardner said. “We got them to third down, and whether it's third down and short, third down and medium, quite a few times. We got to execute. We got to make sure we get off the field.”

Garrett Wilson gets real on the ‘reality' of Jets' Week 1 loss to 49ers

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was not happy with the Week 1 loss to the 49ers.

Wilson shared his honest opinion of what went wrong in the 2024 season opener.

“They whooped our ass today and that's the reality of it,” Wilson said to the media after the game. “We've got to find a way to get better. The great teams will bounce back from this and that's what we plan to do.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers agrees with Wilson. Rodgers explained how he thinks New York needs to improve moving forward.

“I can play better, I missed a couple of throws,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “…I felt overall I got the ball out pretty good but there were some opportunities I’d like to have back.”

It is early days of the 2024 season, but it always hurts to begin the year with a loss. New York now sits in last place in the AFC East as all of their division rivals managed to secure victories in Week 1.

The Jets will take on the Titans in Week 2 with a chance to get their first win of the young season.