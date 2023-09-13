The New York Jets were the talk of the NFL during the offseason after signing Aaron Rodgers. The Jets finally had the quarterback that could take them where they wanted to go, and Jets fans were eager all offseason for the regular season to get underway. Rodgers and the Jets kicked things off on Monday Night Football at home against the Buffalo Bills, and Rodgers' season lasted just 75 seconds.

After all the hype, all the anticipation, it was all over in just a matter of seconds. Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles on the first drive of his Jets career, and he will be out for the remainder of the season. Heartbreaking for Rodgers, his teammates and the entire Jets fan base. The team did a great job of rallying together to get the win on Monday night against the Bills.

Rodgers recently broke his silence on the matter with an Instagram post and shared an emotional message regarding the injury.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️,” Rodgers' post said. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩”

Many fans commented on the post with their well wishes, and so did his teammate, Sauce Gardner. His response is an emotional one.

“I did our hand shake with the air today,” Gardner said in the comments. “Get well soon bro.”

The Jets will have to maneuver the rest of the season with Zach Wilson leading the ship at QB.