The biggest news in the NFL this weekend came from the Kansas City Chiefs game, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the field. It was all about who was in the box, as the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors seemed to get confirmation as the pop star was watching the game alongside Kelce’s mom and cheering hard for the Chiefs tight end.

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce finally addressed the Taylor Swift dating rumors on his New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Travis’ comments on the matter were his first — and possibly last — time he addresses the matter in public.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I know that I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” Travis told Jason, referring to his story on the podcast weeks ago that put his whole situation in motion. “You miss 100% shots you don’t take, baby.”

“What’s real is that it is my personal life,” Travis continued. “I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out… Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Despite only vaguely addressing his current relationship status with Swift, Travis did drop a few other nuggets about what his life is now like hanging out with an international sensation.

“I’ve noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house. 100% and they all have British accents or something European,” Travis said before Jason asked how he knew they were paparazzi.

“They have a camera in their hands, and they’re screaming my name,” Travis replied.

In Week 4, the Chiefs take on the New York Jets in New Jersey, which is right across the river from a place where Taylor Swift owns an apartment. There is no word yet on whether she will attend the game as well.