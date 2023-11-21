The move away from Wilson is one that some Jets fans were calling for a while ago, and now those same fans will want to see better results with a different QB

The New York Jets put away any doubts that Zach Wilson will be a candidate to touch the field again this season as they pushed him to the third-string quarterback on the roster. The Jets signed Trevor Siemian to their active roster, making him the backup QB to newly anointed starter Tim Boyle. (Per Adam Schefter).

Wilson led the Jets to four wins while under center, three of those games in which he started. He has a 72.8 passer rating and threw only one touchdown pass over the last three games. He was benched last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson overall this year has a 73.8 passer rating while completing 59 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, with five fumbles lost. He was sacked 38 times in 10 games, which is not all on him but is part of the reason why he was pulled.

The Jets are in desperation mode as they try to keep their season afloat with seven games left. There's a small chance, at least rumored, that Aaron Rodgers could come back in mid-to-late December for the last couple of games of the regular season. That depends heavily on where the Jets are in the AFC playoff picture.

The move away from Wilson is one that some Jets fans were calling for a while ago, and now those same fans will want to see better results with a different QB. Tim Boyle is a career backup with three NFL starts under his belt, all of which came with the Detroit Lions in 2021.

He'll get a chance to win some games for the Jets and give them a shot with Rodgers late in the season. The Tim Boyle era starts Friday against the Miami Dolphins.