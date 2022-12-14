By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following a slow start to the season, and comments made off the field, New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was relegated to the bench and found himself as QB3 on the depth chart.

Now heading into Week 15, Zach Wilson has found himself moving back up the Jets depth chart. He is currently slated to be the backup quarterback behind current starter Mike White.

On Wednesday, Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was asked about his future with the Jets. His response made it clear that he believes he still has a spot on this team.

Wilson stated, “Yeah, I definitely believe in myself.”

Following this statement, Wilson was asked how his confidence has been impacted since being on the bench. He responded, saying, “Of course, I have all the confidence in the world. I think that’s how it should be. But you’ve got to be able to prove that.”

Zach Wilson hasn’t taken the field since Week 11 for this Jets team. When playing this season, he has struggled to be productive. While he had a starting record of 5-2, he threw for just 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions over those seven games.

In the place of Wilson, Mike White has found success. The 2018 fifth-round pick has thrown for 952 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season.

Based on how White has led the Jets offense in recent weeks, it appears that this is currently his job to lose. Zach Wilson could very well be relegated to QB2 for the rest of the season.