The Winnipeg Jets look to extend their winning streak as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game at 35-14-3 on the year, which places them in first place in the Central Division. They have now won seven of their last nine games, which has the Jets moving up the NHL power rankings. In their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Salfkovsky scored first to give the Canadiens the lead, but Kyle Connor would tie the game in the first period. In the second period, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor both scored to give the Jets the lead heading into the third. The Jets would add an empty net goal in the third to win the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 25-21-6 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Atlantic Division, and holding on to a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their current positioning has the Bruins considering re-tooling at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Bruins faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins struck first on a Mason Lohrei goal, but Tage Thompson would score his first goal of the game to tie the game in the first period. The Sabres would add two goals in the second period, and then four more in the third, as both Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka had hattricks in a 7-2 victory for the Sabres over the Bruins.

Here are the Jets-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Bruins Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -138

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jets vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

All three of the top point producers for the Jets sit on the top line. Kyle Connor leads the team in points this year and comes into the game with 29 goals on the year, tied for most on the team. He has also added 36 assists, for a team-leading 65 points. He also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele comes in second on the team in points, with 29 goals and 28 assists this year. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi rounds out the line. He has 22 goals and 27 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers is fourth on the team in points this year, playing on the second line this year. He has 15 goals with 30 assists this year while having four goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti is seventh on the team in points with ten goals and 19 assists. Finally, Josh Morrissey has been productive from the blue line, coming into the game with five goals and a team-leading 38 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 31-7-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average, while sitting tied for first in save percentage. He has won four of his last five games while giving up two or fewer goals in those four games.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals, assists, and points, playing from the top line this year. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 36 assists, good for 60 points. Pastrnak is joined on the top line by Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Zacha has 11 goals and 18 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Meanwhile, Geekie has 15 goals and 11 assists, good for fourth on the team in points.

Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals, assists, and points while playing on the second line. He has 18 goals and 21 assists on the year. He is joined by Charlie Coyle on the second line. Coyle comes into the game with 12 goals and seven assists. Finally, Elias Lindholm plays on the third line and is fifth on the team in points with eight goals and 17 assists.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be tending the twine for the Bruins in this one. He is 16-17-4 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Final Jets-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been great on defense, sitting second in the NHL in goals-against per game. Further, they have given up just seven goals over their last four games, and just 17 in the last nine. Meanwhile, the Bruins are scoring just 2.71 goals per game, and have struggled on defense at times recently. They have given up 33 goals in their last ten games. Take the better defense in this one.

Final Jets-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-138)