On the latest episode of his exclusive Patreon podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe Budden responded to Drake's recent online tirade in light of Budden's critique of Drake's latest album, “For All The Dogs,” Yahoo reports. Drake took to Instagram to publicly fire back at the former Slaughterhouse MC, accusing him of “failing at music” and labeling him the “poster child of frustration and surrender.”

During the episode, Budden read aloud the direct messages he received from Drake after their public exchange. Drake initially sent Budden a 55-second voice note, which Budden initially admitted to not listening to but later read out.

In the voice note, Drake urged Budden to “take a chill pill” and suggested he relax with a drink, put on some instrumentals, and maybe write one of those “Fellas, do your thing, let me do my thing” tracks for old time's sake. He also hinted that getting some radio play might benefit Budden's music career.

Joe Budden Doesn't Care

Joe Budden made it clear that he had no interest in starting a feud with Drake and expressed his happiness with his current situation. He seemed perplexed by Drake's passive-aggressive approach, stating, “I don't even understand… I don't even get the message.”

Drake then elaborated on his grievances with Budden's initial comments, claiming that he felt the criticism had personal undertones, extending beyond the critique of his album.

The exchange continued with Drake expressing discomfort with Budden's mention of his personal life and insinuating that he was trying to paint a negative narrative about him. He implored Budden to focus on the music aspect, emphasizing that he didn't mind criticism on that front. The message ended with a reference to Budden's podcast co-host, describing them as “journalistic jabronis.”

Joe Budden's decision to share these private messages shed light on the ongoing friction between the two artists, providing fans with an inside look at their interactions and the subtle tension surrounding their exchange.