John Harbaugh is the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens. The coaching legend has been the head coach in Baltimore since 2008. He also played defensive back for Miami of Ohio. He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens and was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2019 and has amassed a net worth of $16 million. Like his long tenure with Baltimore, Harbaugh has been in his marriage since 1991. Harbaugh's wife, Ingrid Harbaugh, is a long-time supporter of the coach's career.

John Harbaugh's wife Ingrid Harbaugh

John Harbaugh and Ingrid Harbaugh have been married since 1991, but they dated for six years previously. Their relationship started when they were both in the athletic department at Western Michigan. Since she is a factor in John's coaching career, let's look at Ingrid Harbaugh outside of her relationship with John Harbaugh.

Ingrid Harbaugh's background

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ingrid was born on March 6, 1967, in Newton Square, Pa. She met John at Western Michigan. They have been together ever since and began their marriage in 1991. The couple have one daughter together, named Alison.

Alison is currently a student at Notre Dame. She is a standout lacrosse player and is an All-ACC Academic Team member.

Ingrid has been a stay-at-home mother for all of Harbaugh's career. She has had the role of ensuring everything is in order in Harbaugh's home life so that he can focus on excelling on the football field.

John Harbaugh's personal life

John has done a fine job keeping his life private, perhaps learning from his brother and father. His father and brother are also legendary football coaches. His brother, Jim Harbaugh, is the head coach of the University of Michigan football team, and his father, Jack Harbaugh, made plenty of stops along the way to a storied college football coaching career. While he was never a head coach at a big program, Jack Harbaugh knows all the ins and outs of being a successful coach.

This is important because Ingrid knew what she was getting into when she married John Harbaugh. She knew it would be a lot of time spent tending the house alone, as John works long hours watching films and ensuring that game plans are ready.

Ingrid Harbaugh's thoughts on being a football wife

The Harbaugh name carries a lot of weight in Baltimore. In this episode, we meet Ingrid and Alison, the other 2 members of the Harbaugh trio and explore what it's like to be the family of one of the longest-tenured NFL head coaches. Listen now 🎧: https://t.co/bmaYNdOkls pic.twitter.com/HIjXmnJypf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2021

Bleacher Report did a feature on Ingrid Harbaugh in the lead-up to the Super Bowl in 2013. She outlined how she has embraced the role of being the wife of a football coach. Ingrid says, “The first word would be ‘stressful. It’s very stressful, for like all six months of the season.” She also explains that she is aware that Harbaugh's attention may be elsewhere on Sundays during football season. “If you want to spend four hours with your husband on Sunday, you may want to watch a game with them and start to understand it,” says Ingrid.

Ingrid likely learned these pearls of wisdom from Jackie Harbaugh, wife of Jack and mother of John. If there is anyone to learn from when it comes to raising a family during football season, it would be her.

Not only did Jackie manage to raise two boys while her husband coached college football for the entirety of their adolescence, she also managed to raise those boys to be even more successful coaches than their father. There is no doubt that Jack and Jackie Harbaugh can be proud of their son John, and his wife Ingrid.

This is all we know so far about John Harbaugh's wife, Ingrid Harbaugh.