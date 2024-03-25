Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love showed great growth and promise as the 2023 season progressed, leading many to believe that he is the quarterback of the future after a surprising trip to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. However, Love is in an interesting position with his contract, as he is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently gave an update on contract extension talks, indicating to not expect something very soon.
“There's been some obviously preliminary discussions, but we want to do it the right way,” Brian Gutekunst said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Certainly the sooner the better, but at the same time, I think we wanna make sure we do it the right way. We've started, but it's not something that's gonna go quickly, I don't think.”
The Packers have good reason to believe in Love, based on how he produced in 2023. Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns as well, according to Pro Football Focus.
It will be interesting to see the type of contract that Love gets, if the two sides are able to agree on a contract before the start of the 2024 season.
What type of contract should Jordan Love get with the Packers?
While Love put up a very good season, and produced very well in the Packers' playoff win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys, it is going to be an interesting negotiation. At the start of the season, Love's performance had many believing that he might not be a franchise quarterback, but he turned heads as the season went on, with many strong performances in big games.
Love's statistics give his agent good reason to ask for a lot in negotiations. However, the fact that this was Love's only full season is a feather in the cap of the Packers in negotiations. Love might have incentive to accept the Packers' biggest offer this offseason, just to lock in financial security without risking lowering his stock without a long-term deal in place if he struggles in 2024.
For the Packers, it could be the right move to lock in Love to a contract now, if they truly believe he is the long-term solution that could have them contending for a championship in 2024 and beyond. Extending him this offseason, before Love potentially puts together an even better season in 2024, could lead to the Packers having him on a contract that looks like a bargain.
Regardless, this is the biggest offseason question that remains for the Packers. The team did good work in free agency by bringing in Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney on significant contracts to help contend in 2024. Now, it will be about figuring out what to do with Love this summer.