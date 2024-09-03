Jordan Love's fiancée is Ronika Stone. Love is the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers following the trade of Aaron Rodgers.

And with a solid first season as a starter leading the Packers to a 9-8 record and a first-round upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round, Love is on the right path in proving that the Packers made the right choice in investing in him to lead their offense.

But while Love is showing promise on a bigger role in the NFL, beside him is an ever-supporting girlfriend who has stayed beside the Packers quarterback amidst all the haters and the doubters. For this piece, let's get to know more about Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone.

Who is Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone?

Jordan Love's fiancée is Ronika Stone. Ronika Stone was born on June 7, 1998, in San Jose, Calif. She attended Valley Christian High School.

Stone showcased her talent in volleyball in high school. In fact, she led Valley Christian High School to a pair of Division III State Championships in 2013 and 2015. In 2012 and 2014, Stone helped the team make an appearance in the semifinals.

Ronika Stone's college volleyball career

After graduating from high school, Stone committed to the University of Oregon and majored in journalism. In fact, Stone is considered to be the highest-rated recruit in the history of Oregon's college volleyball program. Stone played for four seasons with Oregon.

In four seasons, Stone registered 1,251 kills, 2,669 total attacks, and 485 total blocks, which is ranked third overall in the university's all-time list. The Valley Christian High School standout also tallied 429 block assists, becoming the only player in Oregon's record books to surpass the 400 mark in that category. Moreover, Stone also registered 1,605.5 points to rank fifth in Oregon's all-time points list and tops Oregon's all-time list in hitting percentage at 0.336.

Ronika Stone's professional volleyball career

With a solid college stint at Oregon, it wasn't surprising that Stone eventually turned professional. In 2020, she suited up for Volero Le Cannet of the French Ligue A. During her stint here, Stone was crowned as Best Spiker. After a single season in France, Stone returned to the United States and played for the Athletes Unlimited Pro League, where she was also awarded the Best Spiker Award.

However, Stone eventually left the Mainland U.S. once again, this time to Puerto Rico. The former Oregon standout played for the Pinkin de Corozal volleyball squad, which belonged to the Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino.

Ronika Stone representing Team USA internationally

Given that Stone is one of the most decorated professional volleyball players in the country, she also represented the USA in international competitions. In 2016, Stone was a member of the USA youth national team, where she reigned in hitting percentage at a .550 clip. She also helped the USA HP Select A1 Red Team win a Junior International Silver Medal.

In 2022, Stone also played for the U.S. National Team at the Pan Am Cup Final Six. She helped the national team win silver after conceding to the Dominican Republic. In the gold-medal match, Stone registered two points on two kills, as per reports.

Ronika Stone's athletic background

Stone's interest in volleyball doesn't come as a surprise, given that she was raised in a household composed of athletes. Stone's father, Ron Stone, was an offensive lineman in the NFL from 1994 to 2005. He suited up for various teams in the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders. Ron Stone is also a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time All-Pro selection, and a three-time Pro Bowl player.

Aside from her father, Stone's older sister, Ronna Stone, was also an athlete. Ronna Stone suited up for the University of Oregon's track-and-field team as a thrower. The older stone sister was a California State Champion and made remarkable showings with Oregon at the college level.

Ronika Stone's relationship with Jordan Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronika Stone (@ronikastone)

It's unknown how Love and Stone met. However, sources claim that the couple started dating back in September 2020, which was not long after the Packers drafted him and before Love had amassed a net worth of $12.5 million.

Since then, the couple has featured each other in their social media accounts. In fact, Stone has been very supportive of her boyfriend, who got the starting nod for the Green Bay Packers.

During the Packers' first game of the 2023 season, Stone made waves on social media after getting arguably the worst seats in the house. However, Stone was satisfied just to watch her boyfriend lead the Packers to a 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears.

In fact, she even said in her Instagram story, “The view was better than it seemed, I swear!”

Stone also finally accomplished her desire to be featured on SportsCenter. However, it wasn't for her volleyball skills.

In her story, Stone added “I always wanted to be on sportscenter… thought it'd be for volleyball tho…”

In June 2024, Stone posted on Instagram a video showing Love proposing to her while they were exploring Castello di Celsa, a 13th-century castle in Tuscany.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone.