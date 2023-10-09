With Aaron Jones unlikely to play Monday night, the Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster, elevating him from the practice squad, the team announced. The Packers are on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders and need a win to stay within a game of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings.

Patrick Taylor played college football at Memphis, rushing for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. He joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft. He has since bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster in Green Bay. Taylor has a appeared in 26 games over the past three seasons, including the first three games of this season. In total, he has accumulated 48 touches for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Tom Pelissero reported Aaron Jones will be inactive tonight against the Raiders. Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. He missed the next two games and returned to the team in Week 4. However, he took only six touches and still struggled with the injury throughout the week.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

AJ Dillon will be the lead back for the Packers on Monday Night Football. Despite being a reliable backup in recent years, Dillon has struggled this year. He's averaging only 2.7 yards per carry on 11 touches per game. As a result, the Packers have really struggled to established the run game, forcing them to rely entirely on first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

The Raiders do not have a strong run defense, so Green Bay might catch a break there. Still, they need Jones back sooner rather than later.