UFC 307: Alex Perera vs. Khalil Rountree continues on the main card with a bantamweight matchup between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista. Aldo returned to the Octagon in a big way with a dominant decision victory meanwhile, the surging Bautista has won six fights in a row as he comes into the biggest fight of his career. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Aldo-Bautista prediction and pick.

Jose Aldo (32-8) turned back time in his return fight against Jonathan Martinez who he dominated in a primarily striking affair at UFC 301 in Brazil. He came to save the show in Brazil after the card was quite lackluster until his presence. Now, Aldo will be coming to put on a show yet again when he takes on Mario Bautista this weekend at UFC 307.

Mario Bautista (14-2) is in his best form coming into this weekend winning each of his last six fights. He most recently is coming off a dominant performance against a mainstay in the bantamweight division Ricky Simon. Now, Bautista will be searching for the biggest win of his career when he takes on future Hall of Famer Jose Aldo this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Here are the UFC 307 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 307 Odds: Jose Aldo-Mario Bautista Odds

Jose Aldo: +120

Mario Bautista: -142

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Jose Aldo Will Win

Jose Aldo has a strong chance of defeating Bautista at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, despite being the underdog.

Aldo's world-class striking skills remain a formidable weapon. His precise boxing and devastating leg kicks could prove problematic for Bautista, who has shown vulnerability on the feet in past fights. With his renowned takedown defense, Aldo can likely neutralize Bautista's grappling attempts. This will force the fight to remain standing, where Aldo holds a significant advantage.

As a former long-reigning champion, Aldo brings unparalleled big-fight experience. This mental edge could be crucial in high-pressure moments. Aldo's impressive win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 demonstrated he still possesses the speed and timing that made him a legend. This momentum could carry over into the Bautista fight.

Expect Aldo to employ his veteran savvy, using footwork and counter-striking to frustrate Bautista. By controlling the pace and distance, Aldo can potentially break Bautista mentally as the fight progresses. While Bautista is a rising talent, Aldo's technical striking, takedown defense, and vast experience make him a formidable opponent. The legend's ability to adapt and perform under pressure could be the deciding factor in this compelling bantamweight clash.

Why Mario Bautista Will Win

Riding a six-fight winning streak, Bautista enters this bout with tremendous confidence and momentum. This recent success showcases his evolving skill set and ability to perform at a high level consistently. Bautista's high-paced fighting style could be the key to victory. He plans to emulate the pressure that has troubled Aldo in recent losses, potentially exploiting the veteran's cardio.

At 30 years old, Bautista possesses a significant age advantage over the 37-year-old Aldo. This could translate to better speed, reflexes, and recovery during the fight. Bautista's high-volume striking approach could overwhelm Aldo, who has shown vulnerability to pressure fighters in recent bouts. By maintaining a relentless pace, Bautista can potentially break Aldo down over three rounds.

Bautista believes he can “crack” Aldo mentally, citing the legend's recent losses as evidence of potential vulnerability under sustained pressure. While Aldo's experience and skill are formidable, Bautista's combination of momentum, youth, and aggressive fighting style make him a serious threat to upset the former champion in this compelling bantamweight clash.

Final Jose Aldo-Mario Bautista Prediction & Pick

This fight has the makings of being a certified banger as it comes in as the featured bout on the main card of this weekend's UFC 307 PPV event. Aldo may be 37 years old but he showed he can still compete with fighters much younger than he is meanwhile, Bautista is that new wave of fighters and he is looking to prove that he belongs with the upper echelon of the bantamweight division.

Ultimately, this fight could be very reminiscent of the fight Aldo had with Martinez, while Bautista mixes in his strikes and grappling more than Martinez he's still going to be at a power disadvantage in this fight and he will have a tough time taking down Aldo who even Merab Dvalishvili couldn't even takedown so as long as Aldo hasn't fallen completely off a cliff he should batter Bautista on the feet for the entirety of the fight to either a late TKO or decision victory.

Final Jose Aldo-Mario Bautista Prediction & Pick: Jose Aldo (+120), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)