UFC Vegas 101: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas continues on the prelims with a fight between Jose Johnson and Felipe Bunes in the flyweight division. Johnson dropped back down to flyweight in his last fight and it didn't go as planned as he dropped the decision meanwhile, Bunes had a tough UFC debut where he was knocked out in the second round. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Johnson-Bunes prediction and pick.

Jose Johnson (16-9) is now just 1-2 in his UFC career dropping his last fight against the surging Asu Almabayev via unanimous decision. Now, Johnson gets to take on Brazilian prospect Felipe Bunes as he looks to get back on track to potentially save his UFC career this weekend at UFC Vegas 101.

Felipe Bunes (13-7) had a tall task when he took on Joshua Van in his UFC debut and things went exactly as many believed it would as Van ended him via second-round TKO. He is now looking to finally get the first victory of his UFC career when he takes on the dangerous Jose Johnson this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Jose Johnson-Felipe Bunes Odds

Jose Johnson: -180

Felipe Bunes: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105

Why Jose Johnson Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Asu Almabayev – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (8 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jose Johnson is poised to defeat Felipe Bunes at UFC Vegas 101, leveraging his striking prowess and octagon experience. With a record of 16-9, Johnson has demonstrated his ability to adapt and overcome challenges, having faced tough competition in his UFC tenure. His striking is clearly his biggest advantage in this fight especially given his intangibles being the tallest flyweight on the UFC roster at 6 feet tall. Johnson's height and reach advantage will allow him to control the distance and outpoint Bunes on the feet.

Johnson's extensive amateur background with his 25 fights as a professional has prepared him for any situation in the cage. His ability to set the pace early and take away his opponent's strengths will be crucial against Bunes, who struggled in his UFC debut. While Johnson has struggled with grapplers in the past, Bunes isn't on the level of those like Asu Almabayev and Da'Mon Blackshear when it comes to grappling. As Johnson enters this pivotal bout in his career, his determination and well-rounded skill set position him for a decisive victory this weekend.

Why Felipe Bunes Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Joshua Van – KO/TKO

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (3 KO/TKO/11 SUB)

Felipe Bunes is in a position to secure his first UFC victory this weekend and upset Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 101. With a record of 13-7, Bunes has demonstrated his finishing ability, particularly on the ground. His BJJ black belt and slick submission skills will pose significant challenges for Johnson, who has shown vulnerabilities in his takedown and submission defense. Bunes' ability to transition quickly and threaten with submissions will likely keep Johnson on the defensive throughout the fight.

Moreover, Bunes enters this bout with a full training camp, addressing the cardio issues that hindered his UFC debut. His aggressive style, combining powerful overhands with well-timed takedown attempts, will test Johnson's lanky frame and questionable ground game. Johnson's 1-2 UFC record and recent struggles against grapplers like Almabayev highlight his weaknesses. Bunes' experience and well-rounded skill set position him to secure a hard-fought victory, potentially via submission or a grinding decision.

Final Jose Johnson-Felipe Bunes Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting flyweight matchup between two hopefuls within the division. Jose Johnson is always exciting especially when he lets his strikes go on the feet as that is when he is at his best. As for Bunes, while we saw his limited capabilities in his fight against Joshua Van, what we saw was a very aggressive approach which should bring out a great scrap between these two. It's going to come down who will be able to keep this fight where they are at their best and have their biggest advantage. While Johnson has shown capabilities to scramble well and get back to his feet, his takedown defense has been lacking throughout his career which could be his demise in this matchup. Ultimately, Johnson will try to keep this fight at range but Bunes will be the one pressing forward continuously getting inside the clinch looking to drag this fight to the mat and when he does that's where Bunes will dominate Johnson potentially notching his 12 submission victory on his resume.

Final Jose Johnson-Felipe Bunes Prediction & Pick: Felipe Bunes (+150), Under 2.5 Rounds (+105)