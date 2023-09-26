Josh McDaniels is the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. He started as a wide receiver at John Carroll University, but his playing career quickly ended. He joined Michigan State as a graduate assistant under the watchful eye of Nick Saban. McDaniels then became an assistant coach on Bill Belichick‘s staff in New England as the team won three Super Bowls.

He returned to New England as offensive coordinator after an unsuccessful tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He won three more Super Bowls with New England, which earned him a job as head coach with the Raiders. His time with the Raiders has helped him build up a net worth of $6 million. There has been one constant in his life ever since he started his coaching career in 2000: his wife. Let's meet Josh McDaniels' wife Laura McDaniels.

Who is Josh McDaniels' wife Laura McDaniels?

The McDaniels met in 2000 before Josh started working with the Patriots. They reportedly tied the knot in 2002 and have been happily married ever since.

Since the couple has been active in the media, let's learn about Laura McDaniels outside of her relationship with Josh.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Laura McDaniels' background

Laura was born in Parma, Ohio, and attended Valley Forge High School. She was a resident of Ohio until meeting Josh and moving with him to different coaching locations. Her job is unknown at this time, as it is likely that she just teaches Pilates and looks after the kids while McDaniels coaches.

The New England Patriots players and coach's wives did some time volunteering in New England, notably with breast cancer survivors. They took the survivors on spa days to get massages and manicures. Laura was one of the individuals who organized the trips by The Patriots Charitable Foundation.

The McDaniels try to keep their life private. Therefore, there isn't much info about Laura McDaniels' personal life.

Josh McDaniels, Laura McDaniels relationship

The couple met in 2000 while working for FiberTech. FiberTech is a plastics company in Ohio focusing on complete plastics solutions for material handling and storage. The job opportunity for Josh didn't last long, as he would eventually return to coaching when offered the job with the Patriots.

Laura didn't stay with the plastics company for long, as she shifted her attention to being a Pilates instructor. Josh gifted her a studio for her birthday, where she practices it and teaches.

Laura McDaniels is integral part of Josh McDaniels' career

Watch: Josh McDaniels and wife, Laura, arrive for Cleveland Browns interviewhttps://t.co/1GVZ2uZuB9 pic.twitter.com/zda5yzH7NP — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) January 10, 2020

According to reports, McDaniels was considering a job with the Indianapolis Colts, but Laura was integral in his decision to turn it down. Laura credited the odd behavior of Colts owner Jim Irsay in her reasoning for not wanting him to take the job. Laura's insight was correct, as McDaniels stayed with the Patriots and won his sixth Super Bowl the following season.

The couple has four children: Jack, Maddie, Livi, and Neenah.

“This line of work can swallow you up,” Laura says. “But when he's with the kids, he can stop what he's doing and talk about the school dance.”

“That wasn't easy for him. He's worked on it and still is working on it. I think he has changed.”