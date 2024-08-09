The New England Patriots are moving on from their most notable free-agent signing of the 2023 offseason. New England will release veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Patriots just last offseason, and the Patriots chose him over retaining Jakobi Meyers, who left for a similar deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith-Schuster's only season in New England was marred by injuries. He played in just 11 games and logged a 65% snaps rate, the lowest of his career.

The veteran wideout previously spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Kansas City Chiefs. His breakout 2018 campaign, during which he recorded 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, was the high point of his career to date. However, he has since struggled with injuries and bouts of inconsistency.

Heading into this season, Smith-Schuster was considered a training camp cut candidate. Smith-Schuster will look to join a new team this season and perhaps prove the Patriots wrong about letting him go.

The top spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster after Patriots release

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons lost Rondale Moore for the season earlier this week and don't have much depth behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Smith-Schuster could serve as a third receiver or quality depth in Atlanta, especially in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's offense. Robinson often asks receivers to work the short and intermediate areas of the field and serve as blockers in the run game. Smith-Schuster could thrive in that role, especially with a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback throwing to him in Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles hoping he would be their third receiver, they just lost Devante Parker to retirement. While Smith-Schuster isn't the same kind of player as Parker, if the Eagles want to keep A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith thriving on offense, Smith-Schuster could slide into the slot and pick up some of those snaps and wake up Philadelphia's offense.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

After parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL. Instead of banking everything on rookie wideout Ladd McConkey, Smith-Schuster could help the Chargers find balance on offense. More importantly, Smith-Schuster can be a short-area slot man and remains a solid blocker. That latter skill set would be great under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who the Chargers to play run-heavy, smash-mouth football.