Pop sensation Justin Bieber and his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, are reportedly parting ways after a 16-year collaboration, according to Vulture. The news comes as a surprise to many, given that Braun has been by Bieber's side since the beginning of his career.

Braun discovered Bieber on YouTube in 2007 and played a significant role in shaping his rise to fame. However, sources indicate that the two have not spoken in months, and legal involvement has been mentioned in relation to their separation. While neither Bieber nor Braun has officially confirmed the split, signs suggest that their professional relationship is coming to an end as their current contract winds down.

This reported split is not the only change Bieber is making in his career. The artist has been restructuring various aspects of his professional team, including parting ways with CAA as his agency and appointing new lawyers. Additionally, Lou Taylor has taken on the role of Bieber's new business manager.

The exact reasons for the Bieber-Braun split remain private, but it appears to be part of a larger transformation that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are undertaking. In 2021, Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, was acquired by South Korean powerhouse Hybe, and Braun is currently serving as the CEO of Hybe America. This acquisition marked a significant move in the music industry and brought Bieber along with it, estimated to be valued around $1 billion.

Braun's career has not been without controversy. He has gained attention in recent years for his role as a central figure in Taylor Swift's battle to regain control of her music. Braun's purchase of Swift's masters from Big Machine Label Group in 2019 triggered Swift's re-recording project, Taylor's Version, as she sought to regain ownership of her catalog.