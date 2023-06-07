Jeremy Bieber, father of pop star Justin Bieber, has ignited controversy with his recent social media posts targeting Pride Month, TMZ reports. On Wednesday, Jeremy took to Twitter to share a homophobic meme featuring a rainbow flag along with a sarcastic caption that read, “Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

Jeremy Bieber, Justin Bieber’s father, tells the LGBTQ+ community not to “forget to thank a straight person this [pride] month” for their “existence.” pic.twitter.com/rE1t1GDkpO — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 7, 2023

Although the post has since been deleted, it has sparked outrage among Justin's fans and the LGBTQ+ community. Many Twitter users criticized Jeremy's dismissive attitude towards Pride celebrations and called him out for his past actions. One user even pointed out Jeremy's absence from Justin's life during his early years, stating, “What do you know about family? You literally abandoned your own son then popped in once he became famous.”

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, primarily raised him after she split from Jeremy shortly after Justin's birth. Despite their turbulent relationship, Justin Bieber has maintained some level of connection with his father as he grew older. Justin has also shown support for his half-siblings from Jeremy's subsequent relationships.

While Justin has not explicitly expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community, he did address the topic of homosexuality in a 2011 Rolling Stone interview. At the time, he stated that it was an individual's decision and that it should not affect him or anyone else. However, his remarks received criticism for suggesting that sexual orientation is a choice, which goes against the understanding that it is an inherent aspect of a person's identity.

Jeremy's controversial posts and the subsequent backlash highlight the ongoing struggle for acceptance and equality faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month is a time to celebrate and honor the diverse identities and experiences of queer individuals, but Jeremy's actions have brought attention to the challenges that still exist.

As Justin Bieber continues his music career, his fans and the public will be watching to see if he uses his platform to further promote inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community. The controversy surrounding his father's posts serves as a reminder of the importance of allyship and understanding in creating a more inclusive society.