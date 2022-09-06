Justin Herbert: 3 bold predictions for Chargers star in the 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers spent the 2022 offseason as one of the most discussed teams in the NFL. And that started with star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Now as the season quickly approaches, predictions for Justin Herbert’s 2022 season have begun to roll in.

As Justin Herbert heads into his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, all eyes are on him. Herbert, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has quickly risen to one of the tops in the quarterback hierarchy. And yet, all signs point to him being even better in year three.

The Chargers have assembled one of the best rosters in the NFL. The offense consists of elite playmakers in running back Austin Ekeler, and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The defense is led by edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, safety Derwin James, and cornerback J.C. Jackson. But this team will only go as far as Justin Herbert can take them.

With an elite team around him, and the skill set that Herbert seems to possess, expectations are sky high for the Chargers QB1.

Here are three bold predictions for Justin Herbert in 2022

3. 50 Total Touchdowns

In each of his first two seasons in the NFL, Justin Herbert has consistently found ways to score touchdowns. But he is yet to record 50 in a season. This could be the year that changes.

In his rookie season in 2020, Herbert finished with 4,336 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He added another 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

2021 saw improvement from Herbert. In his sophomore season, he threw for 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He rushed for another three touchdowns and 302 rushing yards.

Herbert saw a five touchdown increase in his second season, going from 36 total touchdowns in 2020 to 41 in 2021. Another jump could happen in 2022.

The Chargers’ offense is set to reach even new heights this upcoming season. With added depth to the running back room, and several wide receivers seeming to improve, there could be even more playmakers on this offense.

With more playmakers in this unit, Herbert will have more opportunities to reach the endzone. After falling just nine short of 50 touchdowns in 2021, it could be a real possibility in 2022.

2. Lead Chargers deep into the postseason

Justin Herbert and the Chargers have failed to make the postseason in either of his first two seasons. After a 7-9 season in 2020, the Chargers finished 9-8, falling just one play away from a trip to the playoffs.

But this season could be where the Chargers finally make a postseason appearance.

As previously noted, the Chargers went all in on adding to their roster for the upcoming season. Between signing stars to new contracts, or making league-altering trades, the team looks to be among the best this season. A trip to the playoffs would be the bare minimum for this team.

Herbert and the Chargers are playing in a division that is arguably the best of all time. The 2022 AFC West is loaded from top to bottom with elite talent. The Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos all have Super Bowl aspirations. All four teams in the west could make a playoff appearance and it wouldn’t come as a shock.

The Chargers will have to go to battle within this division, but if they can outlast these other teams, it would prove that they are ready for a deep run into the playoffs. A trip to the Super Bowl may be a goal for somewhere down the line. But making it as far as the AFC Championship game is a realistic possibility. With Justin Herbert at the helm, anything could be possible for this group.

1. Win MVP

Since the 2013 season, the NFL’s MVP has been taken home by a quarterback each season. Now heading into 2022, there is a case to be made that quarterbacks are playing some of the best football ever.

When looking at the winners over the past few seasons, the playstyles have all varied. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson have all managed to win games in different ways. And they have all managed to be named the league’s most valuable players.

With a season that many believe Justin Herbert could have, he could soon join the list of MVP winners. But it will take both big performances on the field, and winning games. A playoff appearance, alongside a stat-filled season, could Herbert in the perfect place to take home the award.

In 2021, Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 record. He also threw for 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions. In 2020, Rodgers also led the team to a 13-3 record while throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

If Justin Herbert can manage to achieve success similar to that of Rodgers over the past two seasons, an MVP award could be in his future.