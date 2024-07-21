Justin Rose entered Sunday's final round of the 152nd Open Championship just one shot off the lead. Following his third round Saturday, Rose spoke about his dream of becoming Champion Golfer of the Year. As an Englishman, the Open Championship holds a special place with Rose.

Despite posting one of the best rounds of the day, a 4-under 67, it was not enough to catch Xander Schauffele, who won his second major of the year. Rose ultimately finished tied for second at 7-under par.

Afterwards, he detailed the agony he was feeling after coming up just short.

“Gutted when I walked off the course and it hit me hard because I was so strong out there today. I kind of got off to the start I wanted. I really played the way I wanted to today,” said Rose.

“I got off on the front foot. I played my way right into the tournament early doors. Felt comfortable with it all day. Did a lot of the hard things really well on the golf course today.”

On the ‘Postage Stamp' par-3 8th, it began to look like it could be Rose's day.

He drained a lengthy birdie for a share of the lead. But the 43-year-old was unable to maintain that momentum as he turned to the difficult back nine.

“A critical moment midway through the back nine just momentum-wise. Obviously Xander got it going. I hit a couple of really good putts that didn't fall, and then suddenly that lead stretched.”

Schauffele played flawlessly, shooting the low round of the day, a 6-under 65. He did not record a single bogey and shot 4-under on the back nine when the rest of the field averaged 2-over.

Justin Rose was a class act when he walked off the 18th green. He even stopped to sign autographs for some young fans. But internally, he was aching.

“I won second place, I won points, I won prizes, FedExCup points, all that stuff too. At that point, you're being a professional. Then I walk ten steps later, and I'm choking back tears,” Rose said.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion made a lot of fans proud and should keep his head high. He played well enough to win and was just bested by a true superstar in the sport.