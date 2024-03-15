Justin Timberlake's net worth in 2024 is $250 million. Timberlake is a popular singer and actor.
As an actor, he has starred in several productions including In Time, The Social Network, Reptile and Trolls. As a singer, Timberlake has released hit singles such as SexyBack, Mirrors and Can't Stop the Feeling. Let's take a closer look at Justin Timberlake's net worth in 2024.
Justin Timberlake's net worth in 2024 is $250 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder that Timberlake could afford a $35 million mansion in Los Angeles.
Justin Timberlake was born on Jan. 31, 1981, in Memphis, Tenn. He attended EE Elementary School before being homeschooled in middle school, according to sources. Since then, Timberlake would go on to pursue a career in entertainment.
To jump start his career, Timberlake appeared in The All New Mickey Mouse Club, when he was only 12 years old. Here, as a Mouseketeer, he performed alongside future Hollywood sensations Ryan Gosling, Brittney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez.
Justin Timberlake and NSYNC
After his stint with The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake and Chasez formed a band called NSYNC. As a member of NSYNC, the band released four studio albums such as ‘N Sync, Home for Christmas, No Strings Attached, and Celebrity. According to sources, No Strings Attached became the band's best-selling album after selling over 14.2 million copies.
Unfortunately, years later, the band confessed that they only made $10,000 for an entire album tour. It's worth noting that the band was managed by convicted criminal Lou Pearlman.
In 2023, the brand briefly reunited to release the single Better Place. Better Place ranked within the Billboard Hot 100 chart, helping the band make an appearance in the chart for the first time in two decades.
Justin Timberlake's success as a solo artist
Justin Timberlake performs “Until The End Of Time” at his NPR Tiny Desk: https://t.co/ECA6NnZlGn pic.twitter.com/MoNF1N45QP
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 15, 2024
While Timberlake initially started as a musician with NSYNC, he eventually veered away to start a solo career, which became just as successful. Overall, Timberlake has a total of 10 Grammy Award wins. Furthermore, in relation to music, Timberlake has also won a pair of Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.
As a solo artist, Timberlake has also released a total of six studio albums such as Justified, Future Sex/Love Sounds, The 20/20 Experience, The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, Man of the Woods, and Everything I Thought It Was. Among his albums, Timberlake's Justified was the best-selling album after it sold around 10 million copies, according to sources.
Furthermore, Timberlake has also released several hit singles such as Suit & Tie, Cry Me a River, Mirrors, Can't Stop the Feeling!, SexyBack, and many more. Can't Stop the Feeling! even helped Timberlake earn an Oscar Award nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song).
In 2022, Timberlake reportedly sold his song catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management. According to sources, the deal was worth $100 million.
Aside from albums and hit songs, Timberlake also made plenty of money from his tours. According to Forbes, his 2008 tour raked in $100 million in revenues. On the other hand, Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour collected $225 million in ticket sales.
Justin Timberlake's career as an actor
Aside from being a successful musical artist, Timberlake also tried his hand in acting. In 2000, Timberlake made his onscreen debut in the TV series The Wonderful World of Disney. A year later, he also appeared in The Simpsons.
In 2001, Timberlake eventually made his big-screen debut. He appeared on an uncredited role in On the Line, before getting officially casted in Longshot.
Later on, Timberlake starred in several notable films such as The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, In Time, Bad Teacher, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Reptile. According to sources, Timberlake received $7 million for making Will Grady come to life in the thriller film.
While Timberlake made waves as an actor, he did turn heads after lending his voice for Artie in Shrek the Third. The third installment of Shrek grossed $813 million around the world.
As per sources, Timberlake was paid $2 million for the role. It's considered to be Timberlake's most lucrative movie role yet.
While Trolls was a huge hit, it was another animated film series in Trolls that brought Timberlake more success. Here he voiced the character Branch in the animated film series.
Trolls emerged as a box-office hit after it grossed $347 million worldwide. Timberlake eventually reprised his role as Branch in Trolls Holiday, Trolls World Tour, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, and Trolls Band Together.
Justin Timberlake's other income
Given Timberlake's popularity, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner with the 10-time Grammy Award-winner. In the past, he has worked with Givenchy, Play, Walmart, and McDonald's. Timberlake's endorsement deal with McDonald's reportedly paid him $6 million.
Aside from being a successful actor and musician, Timberlake also knows how to make moves as a businessman. In the past, he has worked with Levi's and William Rast to launch his clothing lines.
Other than the fashion industry, Timberlake has also invested in beverages. In 2014, the Grammy Award-winner worked with Sauza Liquors, which launched Timberlake's version of Sauza 901. Two years later, Timberlake also became an investor of Bai Brands.
Furthermore, Timberlake also seems to invest in sports. In fact, he serves as one of the minority owners of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Justin Timberlake's net worth in 2024?