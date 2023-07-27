The musical dream team of Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Nelly Furtado is making a comeback, and fans couldn't be more excited. The trio, who last appeared together on Timbaland's 2007 single “Give It to Me,” teased an upcoming collaboration on social media, sending the music world into a frenzy, TMZ reports.

It all started when Nelly Furtado kicked things off on her Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call she made to Timbaland and Timberlake, who were together in the studio. The three music stars smiled for the camera, and the excitement was palpable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland)

Timbaland later reposted the photo on his own Instagram account, dubbing the group the “Dream Team.” The caption read, “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀.” Timberlake responded playfully, “Run it back?? 👀” while Furtado joked, “Am I throwing you off?” with a playful emoji.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The excitement didn't end there. Timbaland further fueled the fire by sharing a video featuring an unreleased song playing in the background. “Oooooooo boyyyyyyy👀👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀 @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake We back!!!!!!!!,” he captioned the post, confirming that a collaboration is indeed in the works.

This reunion marks the first time the “Dream Team” trio has worked together since 2007, and fans are eagerly anticipating the magic they will create this time around. Back in 2006, Timbaland played a significant role in producing both Justin Timberlake's “FutureSex/LoveSounds” and Nelly Furtado's “Loose,” both of which became No. 1 albums with Timbaland's signature touch. These albums not only sold millions of records but also solidified the artists' positions as chart-toppers and dance floor dominators.

The trio's return to the studio promises to bring a wave of nostalgia for their fans, reminding them of the memorable hits they delivered in the past. As the project unfolds, listeners can expect the perfect blend of Timberlake's smooth vocals, Timbaland's infectious beats, and Furtado's distinctive style.