Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, “The Woman In Me,” is exploring the relationships she has had in the past including one of her most famous ones with Justin Timberlake when she was a teen. The memoir already has a lot of buzz around it as it dropped a huge bombshell where Spears recalled the time where she had an abortion while she was in a relationship with the *NSYNC singer. She said she decided having an abortion after Timberlake said he was not ready to be a father.

Britney Spears Recalls Abortion

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears, now 41, writes about the pregnancy. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears reflected on how the abortion still weighs heavy on her. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Britney Spears Recalls Justin Timberlake's Response To Her Being Emotional Over Abortion

In another excerpt from her book, the singer recalls “crying and sobbing” on the bathroom floor while Timberlake played his guitar. Spears added that Timberlake was not trying to be insensitive of her feelings but thought that “music would help” during that time. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Spears' comment on Timberlake's thought process was correct.

Timberlake and Spears met on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Spears was on there from 1993 to 1996 along with the “Cry Me A River” singer and Christina Aguilera. They dated from 1999 until 2002.

As for children, both of them now have two children with other people. Spears has two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Timberlake has two sons with wife Jessica Biel.