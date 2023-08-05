Kai Cenat, a content creator under the streaming group AMP, is under NYPD custody after his PC and console giveaway started a riot in Union Square, Manhattan. Reports suggest he may face at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

On the afternoon of August 4, 2023, Kai Cenat along with his fellow streamer Fanum showed up in Union Square for his giveaway. Cenat announced the giveaway in the days prior, saying he will be giving away PCs, gaming consoles, headphones, gift cards, and more during his stream and through his social media.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said “this event grew rapidly” after disclosing that there were 300 people by 12 pm. “[300 people] is something we expect for a social media event like this.”

The event quickly devolved into a riot with the unruly crowd walking around armed with shovels, bottles, paint cans, and other objects from a nearby construction site, vaulting barriers, hijacking vehicles, and attacking police.

Maddrey later that night said that 65 people were arrested and at least thirty of them were juveniles. Three officers were injured. The violent crowd also became a risk to some of Cenat's fans. “I personally observed young people having panic attacks, anxiety attacks,” Maddrey said. “People were suffering out here.”

In an interview, Maddrey also issued a warning to parents and guardians. “Young people destroyed [police] vehicles, food carts, stores. We cannot let this happen with our young people. I implore the parents: we need your help with this.”

It was then revealed that Kai Cenat did not have a permit for the gathering. “This was not a permitted event – it was not a sanctioned event.” After videos of him getting whisked away by NYPD, Maddrey confirmed that the content creator was under NYPD custody. Kai Cenat is likely facing two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, but as of the time of writing, no charges have been pressed yet.

Once Cenat was taken into custody, the crowd eventually dispersed. “Once we took [Cenat] out, the reason the [young people] came here was gone,” said Maddrey.