With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 game scheduled against the Baltimore Ravens to open the NFL season, a lot of eyes will be on the defending champions. Ahead of the Chiefs-Ravens game, we’ll be making our Chiefs Week 1 predictions.

At this point, the Chiefs aren't competing with the rest of the modern league. Rather, Patrick Mahomes and company are chasing the game's greatest dynasties of all time. Kansas City has made six straight AFC Championship Game appearances and has won three out of the last five Super Bowls. At just 28 years old, Mahomes has more than enough time to catch Tom Brady's record of seven rings.

While the Chiefs are a shoo-in to make the playoffs annually assuming they stay healthy, this opening contest against Baltimore is a chance for them to remind everyone who “Big Brother” is in the conference. This is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game when Kansas City won 17-10 in a defensive slugfest. With both teams sporting new offensive weapons, though, expect a greater point total in this one.

The Chiefs have had the upper hand in this matchup recently, as they're 4-1 against the Ravens since 2018. If Baltimore can't win the game Thursday night, it'll be another gut punch to its morale as it attempts to get over the hump. With that being said, let's move on to our Chiefs Week 1 predictions.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce will have at least two touchdowns

Kansas City brought in free-agent wideouts Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as first-round rookie Xavier Worthy to bolster the wide receiver corps. However, Brown will miss the game with an SC joint injury, and Kelce might have extra motivation to make a statement.

Kelce was asked if he'd accept a reduced role in his age-35 season, via ESPN's Adam Teicher.

“I probably wouldn't listen to them if they did,” Kelce said.

Kelce is coming off of one of his worst seasons in years, but he was still one of the best tight ends in the league. The Cincinnati alum caught 93 passes on 121 targets for 984 yards with five touchdowns, 50 first downs, and a lost fumble. His 10.6 yards-per-reception was his lowest ever, and it was his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2014.

While Kelce is still a major threat, the best players always find extra ways to motivate themselves. Expect the veteran playmaker to have one of his best games in recent memories amid whispers of a possible decline.

The Chiefs will have more rushing yards than the Ravens

With Baltimore's acquisition of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson's elite rushing ability, one might expect it to outpace Kansas City on the ground. However, the Chiefs have a firecracker tailback of their own in Rutgers alum Isiah Pacheco, who finished with 935 yards on 205 carries (4.6 yards-per-tote) with seven scores. On top of that, Kansas City will maintain long drives and take care of the ball as it aims to keep the Ravens off the field, so the time of possession advantage will help win the rushing battle.

The Chiefs will score at least 28 points

While Baltimore has a stingy defense, it won't be enough to stop Mahomes and his new weapons on the outside. Worthy set the preseason combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, and caught a 39-yard pass from Mahomes and a 22-yard touchdown from backup Carson Wentz in a preseason bout with the Detroit Lions. Expect the Texas alum's elite speed to help stretch the field and open up looks underneath for the Chiefs.

Additionally, Kansas City has scored at least 28 points against the Ravens in three of the past five matchups, so this one is a safe bet when mixing in Mahomes' new weapons. Second-year wideout Rashee Rice will also be a vertical threat after a promising rookie season.

The Chiefs will win a one-possession game

While the Chiefs are the superior squad, Baltimore isn't far behind. Four of the five matchups since 2018 have been decided by one score, and expect that trend to continue. Jackson, Henry, tight end Mark Andrews, and promising wideout Zay Flowers have more than enough talent to put points on the board and put pressure on Kansas City. On defense, steady veterans like Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey will provide enough resistance to not let the game get out of hand, as well.

The main difference in this one, as usual, will be Mahomes' clutch gene. The Texas Tech alum tends to make just enough plays to win close contests against elite teams, and this one will be more of the same.