ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas Arizona State.

The heat is on Kansas and coach Lance Leipold, but in ways which go beyond the football field this week. Leipold has a problem at Kansas: His team isn't playing well on a regular basis. Week after week, Kansas makes a lot of mistakes to turn a winnable game into a loss. Kansas has blown leads to UNLV and West Virginia. It has had a noticeably bad problem allowing touchdowns on the final drives of first halves, something which has happened in several consecutive weeks. The Jayhawks don't tackle well. They make critical errors on offense at the worst possible times. In just about every game they play, the Jayhawks perform well for 20 to 30 minutes but can't play consistently for a whole game, and it's enough to lose.

Last week, Kansas hosted a TCU team which had given up 66 points to SMU the week before. Kansas scored 14 very quick points early in the game and seemed to be in a position where it could do anything it wanted offensively. However, the KU offense ground to a halt and managed just 13 more points after that bright start. Kansas finished with just 27 points and lost, 38-27. One week after another, Leipold just can't seem to figure out what is wrong with his roster. That is leading to a lot of grumbling and pressure inside the program. The heat is on Leipold to get it right.

This week, the heat will be very real for Kansas, as it travels to the Phoenix suburb of Tempe to face Arizona State.

You might not be aware of this, so we're going to make sure you know: A heat wave is rolling through the Desert Southwest. It is regularly hot in Phoenix. Normally, at this time of year, the highs are in the very high 90s. It would be bad enough for Kansas to have a 98-degree temperature at 5 p.m., when this game is scheduled to begin in Tempe on Saturday. However, the heat wave points to a forecast high of around 108 degrees at kickoff time. Multiple days this week in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area have broken all-time heat records. On Oct. 1, the temperature was 113.

When we think of extreme weather in football, we usually think of snow, fog, or a driving rainstorm, but this Saturday, it's all about the heat and how it will be managed. Kansas is not used to this, and Arizona State is. This game might be less about X-and-O precision, more about physical survival. It is not your normal college football Saturday in Tempe. The only piece of good news is that after halftime, with the earlier sunset due to the calendar being in October, the temperature will drop below 100 degrees and players will be playing in shade. The first half, however, will be brutally hot, and that could have a large, potentially outsized, impact on this Big 12 game.

Here are the Kansas-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas-Arizona State Odds

Kansas: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +122

Arizona State: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs Arizona State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona State Sun Devils' early-season wins over Wyoming and Mississippi State don't look nearly as good now as they did at the time. Wyoming and MSU are two of the worst teams in college football. Arizona State did well to beat them both, but the caliber of ASU's opponents has been overstated. Kansas is much better than both Wyoming and Mississippi State, and it will show up on the field.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ASU should benefit from the extreme heat. It practices in these conditions all the time. Kansas does not. Kansas played in 81-degree weather against TCU last week. The kickoff temperature on Saturday will be nearly 30 degrees higher. That is simply not easy to prepare for.

Final Kansas-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

The weather is a real factor here, and it makes us want to stay away from this game, though ASU might be the slight lean here. Ultimately, you should wait to see how the heat affects the two teams in the first half.

Final Kansas-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -3.5