It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kansas-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas-BYU.

Can the BYU fairytale continue? BYU won the national championship of college football in 1984. The Cougars did not play a heavyweight team that season, but they won all their games, and that was better than anyone else. Everything lined up well for BYU that year, and everything is lining up well for the Cougars, 40 years later. The Cougars are scrappy and resilient and tough, but they have also gotten the right bounces of the ball. A few fumbles bounced right into the arms of BYU players last weekend against Utah. A different angled bounce of the odd-shaped ball would have resulted in turnovers and a near-certain loss to the Utes. As it was, BYU was still in deep trouble late in the game, facing 4th and 10 deep in its own territory. Utah's pass rush got home and sacked BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. It seemed the game was over and that BYU's dream of an unbeaten season had died.

Not so fast. Defensive holding was called on Utah. ESPN television showed an angle which did not indicate anything more than a normal jam by the Utah defensive back. However, a BYU fan's camera angle from the opposite side of the field showed that in fact, there was legitimate defensive holding on the play. BYU marched down the field and was able to kick a field goal in the final seconds for a 22-21 victory after trailing 21-10. BYU was able to shut out Utah in the second half. Walking that tightrope is something BYU has done on multiple occasions this season, notably against an Oklahoma State team which is winless in the Big 12. BYU trailed late but was able to score in the last 30 seconds to survive. BYU has been able to get into sticky situations and then rescue itself. The Cougars are one of four unbeaten teams left in the country, alongside Oregon, Indiana, and Army. Can this team continue to win? If the Cougars get to 12-0, they might be able to get an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff even if they lose to (potentially) Colorado in the Big 12 Championship Game. Let's see if BYU can run the full race, or if the Cougars get tripped up so close to the finish line.

Kansas-BYU Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Kansas won, 38-27.

Overall Series: Kansas leads the all-time series, 2-0.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

You can see the point spread, and you can see the records of these two teams. You might wonder how it's possible for a 3-6 team to be just a 2.5-point underdog to a 9-0 team on the road. Kansas was predicted to finish above BYU in the Big 12 standings before the season. The Jayhawks have had a terrible year, but they did just score 45 points in a win over Iowa State. They're playing their best ball of the season, and BYU might be emotionally drained after the win over archrival Utah. The explanation for a Kansas win makes sense.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The explanation for a Kansas win makes sense … but that still doesn't make it likely. BYU is a better team, playing at home and at night. Kansas has to prove it can win. The Jayhawks have not earned the benefit of the doubt, and the spread remains noticeably small.

Final Kansas-BYU Prediction & Pick

We think BYU will win by at least a field goal. Kansas is being overrated by the markets. Take BYU here.

