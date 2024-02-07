Venues are playing hard ball with Mr. West

Kanye West, once known for his sold-out performances and larger-than-life presence, finds himself facing challenges in booking venues for his concerts. In a recent Instagram post, which has since been deleted, the rapper reached out to his followers for assistance in securing arenas to perform in, Pagesix reports. West revealed that over the past year, he had only been able to perform at Chicago’s United Center, as other venues claimed to have no availability for him.

“We just sold out United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if there’s anyone that can help with this,” West stated in the clip, highlighting his frustration with the situation. “It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no avails for me, and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please.”

Shortly after his plea, West appeared to receive a positive response, as he shared a screenshot of a text from his booking manager indicating a flood of inquiries and new offers from venues worldwide.

In subsequent Instagram Story posts, West showcased texts from representatives of various venues expressing interest in booking him for performances. These included venues in locations such as San Diego, California, Inglewood, California, New York City, Hong Kong, as well as international destinations like Brazil, China, and Egypt.

However, despite the apparent progress, West seemed to acknowledge the challenges he faces in his career, drawing a comparison to Elvis Presley's hiatus from live performances. While the circumstances may differ, with Elvis's break attributed to a shift towards movies rather than being effectively blacklisted, West's struggle to secure venues reflects a turbulent period in his career.