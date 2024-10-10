On the Full Moon edition of Coldplay’s 10th album Moon Music, they pay homage to The Karate Kid, starring Ralph Macchio. The star has responded.

Macchio took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the track “The Karate Kid.” The band performed it for the first time during their October 7, 2024, show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

“This is surreal,” Macchio’s quote post read. “I’ve been such a massive fan, and what a beautiful track!”

While it did not make the album, the band included it on their Full Moon edition of Moon Music. That version of the album features other unreleased songs such as “Man in the Moon” and “I Am a Mountain.” It also features a live rendition of “All My Love.”

Before their performance at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, singer Chris Martin explained its origins. He said that he finished the song without the rest of the band, meaning they had to give it their seal of approval.

The chorus name-drops Macchio’s Karate Kid character, Daniel LaRusso. “Oh, Daniel knows how to make a dream / How to make a dream come true,” Martin croons in the chorus.

Who is The Karate Kid Ralph Macchio?

Aside from influencing a Coldplay song, Ralph Macchio is best known for playing Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid franchise. He starred alongside Pat Morita and Elisabeth Shue in the original movie and reprised the role in the two sequel movies.

Additionally, he reprised the role in the TV sequel series Cobra Kai. The series initially began on YouTube Red, which is now known as YouTube Premium. William Zabka also reprises his role from the movies.

Macchio’s other roles include The Outsiders, Eight is Enough, and My Cousin Vinny. Coming up, he will star in the sixth Karate Kid movie, Legends, with Jackie Chan. It is a sequel to the original and 2010 reboot.

Coldplay’s Moon Music album

Moon Music is Coldplay’s latest album and the second in their Music of the Spheres series. The first, From Earth with Love, was released in 2021.

Promotion for Moon Music began in June 2024 when the band released the lead single, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love.” That was followed by “We Pray” two months later. A third single, “All My Love,” was released on the same day as the album on October 4.

From Earth with Love featured collaborations with Selena Gomez, Jacob Collier, and BTS. Moon Music featured the likes of Jon Hopkins, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Ayra Starr.

Currently, Coldplay is on the Music of the Spheres Tour. It is their biggest tour to date and commenced on March 18, 2022. The band recently announced another North American leg for 2025.

As of now, the tour is set to conclude on September 8, 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. They are set to play a record-breaking 10 shows at the iconic venue to close out the tour.

This will beat Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour record of eight shows at Wembley. Coldplay will have played 16 total shows there throughout the tour’s run.