Kathy Hilton, the sister of Kyle Richards, posted a cryptic message following the news of Kyle and Mauricio Umansky separating after 27 years of marriage. In an Instagram Story post, Kathy quoted a post by The Law of Attraction.

“My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realise that silence is more powerful than proving your point.' And I felt that,” the quote read per PEOPLE.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told PEOPLE Monday (July 3). “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

The couple addressed the divorce rumors in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the couple said in a joint statement via Instagram. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement added. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

The pair got married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.